Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.29

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$78.29 and last traded at C$78.12, with a volume of 80581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.09.

BIP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.85, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.85 billion and a PE ratio of 32.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

