Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.29-2.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$2.54-2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.Bruker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.290-$2.330 EPS.

Shares of BRKR traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. 1,522,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,167. Bruker has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bruker by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bruker by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

