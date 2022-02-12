Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.290-$2.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.54 billion-$2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.Bruker also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.29-2.33 EPS.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. 1,522,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,167. Bruker has a 1 year low of $56.93 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $79.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.71.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bruker by 60.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bruker by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

