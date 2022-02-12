Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$23.50 at Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.78.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.92 on Thursday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$585.78 million and a P/E ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.50.

In related news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

