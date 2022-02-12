Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 2,280 ($30.83) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($30.43) to GBX 2,280 ($30.83) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($25.08) to GBX 1,928 ($26.07) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,309.03.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.