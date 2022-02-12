Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Short Interest Update

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BURCA stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. Burnham has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $44.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.42.
Burnham Company Profile
