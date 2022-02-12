Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Short Interest Update

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BURCA stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. Burnham has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $44.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc engages in the the provision of heating, venting, and air conditioning industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its subsidiaries market products under the following brand names that are differentiated by product line and markets served, which include U.S.

