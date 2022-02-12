Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 12.21 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -65.92 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Byrna Technologies and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 5 0 3.00

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 209.22%. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.84%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

