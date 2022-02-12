Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CZR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.19.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,610,000 after buying an additional 93,847 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 207,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 54,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

