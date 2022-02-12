California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $87,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dollar General by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after acquiring an additional 818,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,538,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Dollar General by 73.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,636,000 after acquiring an additional 358,906 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $200.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average is $221.76. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

