California State Teachers Retirement System Has $131.14 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $131,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 156,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 302.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

