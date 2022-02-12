California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $160,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,068,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $278,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $198.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.28 and a 200 day moving average of $210.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

