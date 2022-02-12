California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,659 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,730 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 21,659 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $103,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 16.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.07.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $330.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.97. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

