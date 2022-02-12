California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,879 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $122,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,678,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $477,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

SHW stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.49. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

