California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400,999 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 400,999 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Uber Technologies worth $110,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,344,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 389,953 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 132,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,587,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $61.50.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.03.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

