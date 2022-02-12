California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 80,014 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165,084 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 80,014 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of TJX Companies worth $142,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

