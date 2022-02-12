Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Insider Glenn Whiddon Buys 750,000 Shares

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) insider Glenn Whiddon acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($106,382.98).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.
Calima Energy Company Profile
