Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,320 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $39,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATC. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,670,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 94,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $87.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $75.16 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

CATC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

