Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $141.61

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.61 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.65). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 61,226 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.99 million and a PE ratio of 657.50.
About Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)
