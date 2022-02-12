Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. Cameco has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

