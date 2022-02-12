Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CCJ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. Cameco has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

