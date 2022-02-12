Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5,290.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Campbell Soup worth $42,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPB opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

