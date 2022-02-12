Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CANF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.88. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,518.15% and a negative return on equity of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

