Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Announces Earnings Results

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

GOOS stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,479. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

