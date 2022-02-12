Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.090-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.880 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.90.

GOOS traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 3,298,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Canada Goose by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

