Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$68.67 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.67.

Several research analysts have commented on CAR.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$70.50 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE CAR.UN traded down C$0.59 on Monday, hitting C$56.08. 264,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$48.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.77. The company has a market cap of C$9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.20.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

