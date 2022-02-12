Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.89

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $5.15. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 399 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFPUF shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

