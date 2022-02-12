Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.50

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.50 and traded as high as C$6.74. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$6.55, with a volume of 45,443 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of C$427.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.