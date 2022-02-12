Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.09.

ERF opened at C$15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.17. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

