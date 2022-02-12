Capital One Financial Weighs in on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,527,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

