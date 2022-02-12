Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 1,263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 590,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ring Energy by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 230,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ring Energy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 754,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $3.03 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $301.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.37.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 107.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

