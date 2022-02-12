Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.39

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 1740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $555.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.03.
About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
