Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $229.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $143.88 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.53.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carlisle Companies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.83.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.