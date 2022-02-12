Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Carrier Global in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $228,420,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

