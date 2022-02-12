Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

