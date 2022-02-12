Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 234 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $163.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

