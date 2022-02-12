Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 9,702 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

