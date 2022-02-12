Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 586,582 shares of company stock valued at $75,879,165 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $138.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $91.35 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.