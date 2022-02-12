Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 988 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $152.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.77 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.66.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

