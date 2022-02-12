Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.01 and last traded at $52.68. Approximately 32,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,030,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.