Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

CWQXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Castellum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets cut Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CWQXF stock remained flat at $$24.44 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. Castellum AB has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

