Cat Token (CAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,751.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $7,751.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00295084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013580 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001009 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Cat Token

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.