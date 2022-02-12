Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.59

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 25134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.