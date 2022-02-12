Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.59

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 25134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

