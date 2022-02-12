CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Shares of CTT stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $393.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTT shares. B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.
About CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.
