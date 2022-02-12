Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $338.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $283.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.38. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $196.46 and a 12-month high of $327.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 229,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

