Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Up 4,600.0% in January

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cavitation Technologies stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Cavitation Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.