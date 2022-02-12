Caxton Associates LP Acquires 1,385 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $563,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $226,940,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $201.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

