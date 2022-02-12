Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 5,523 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 446.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Encore Wire by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,881,000 after buying an additional 74,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 74,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

WIRE stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

