Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after acquiring an additional 157,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after buying an additional 179,469 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,493,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,795,000 after buying an additional 289,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,869 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT opened at $236.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.65 and a 200 day moving average of $273.82. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

