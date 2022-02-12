Caxton Associates LP Sells 7,419 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $92,728,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $79,326,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 130.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,366,000 after purchasing an additional 412,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average of $156.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

