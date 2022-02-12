Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 30.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after acquiring an additional 527,102 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Olin by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.